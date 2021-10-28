10/28/2021

On 10/29/2021 at 00:10 CEST

The Atlético de Madrid He had in his pocket the victory against Levante in the Ciutat de Valencia … until the VAR intervened. The video-arbitration room informed González Fuertes of a Lodi penalty that changed the course of the match and ended decreeing 2-2 thanks to Bardhi’s goal from eleven meters.

LEV

ATM

I raised

Aitor Fernández; They are (Miramon, 70 ‘), Pier, Duarte, Vezo, Franquesa; Pepelu (De Frutos, 81 ‘), Malsa (Martínez, 76’), Bardhi; Gómez (Cantero, 70 ‘), Morales.

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Giménez, Felipe, Hermoso (Lodi, 67 ‘); Trippier, Herrera (De Paul, 59 ‘), Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann (Cunha, 73 ‘), Suárez (Correa, 59’), Joao Félix.

Goals

0-1 M. 12 Griezmann. 1-1 M. 37 Bardhi. 1-2 M. 76 Cunha. 2-2 M. 90 Bardhi.

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian). TA: Pepelu (40 ‘), Pier (90’ & 90 + 8 ‘) / Hermoso (18’), Felipe (25 ‘), Koke (65’), Giménez (85 ‘), Correa (87’). TR: Pier (90 + 8 ‘).

Incidents

Day 11. Ciutat de Valencia. 16,298 spectators.

Atlético was much better from the start, dominating the actions and getting closer and closer to Aitor Fernández’s goal. Joao Félix warned with a great strong shot to the left post, but the Granota goalkeeper saved his zero with a sensational save.

Although he was not so lucky just a few minutes later. Griezmann entered the left wing and, with a precise cross, sought to find Felipe’s head. The center-back managed to finish off the goal and, for his fortune, enabled again a Griezmann who entered alone to endorse the first of the game with a header.

But the joy did not last long in the pockets of those in the capital. The constant granota siege resulted in a ball that Luis Suárez had to clear in the area. His doubt was deadly for Vezo to get in the way and the Uruguayan committed a penalty. The collection was Bardhi, who did not fail in his mission, hanging the 1-1.

With the equalizer that marked the march to the locker room. Simeone decided to get his hands on the entrance of Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine took over half of the field and the game got back on track along the mattress path. Minutes plus tarte, the turn was for Matheus Cunha, who replaced the scorer Griezmann. And he entered with the same objective.

The connection between the two was the spark that made the good game of Atlético explode and the victory based on hitting. A great play basted by the Argentine, who put an excellent pass through the defense towards Cunha, it ended with the Brazilian getting heads up to face Aitor. His scorer debut came at the best moment.

But emotions were still lacking on Valencian soil. A play that went unnoticed ended up drawing the attention of the VAR room, which alerted González Fuertes of the Lodi penalty by hands. The referee saw it, did not hesitate and sanctioned, despite the claims of the rojiblancos, that They already had Simeone sent off minutes ago, and they completed their debacle with Bardhi’s 2-2. The champion succumbed to the penultimate.