11/19/2021 at 23:06 CET

Cristina Moreno

Levante still does not know the victory. Nor could Athletic break their streak of matches without winning, and there are now four. Both played an intense match but neither met the goal of getting the three points. The set of Javier Pereira stays in the dangerous zone of the table.

LEV

ATH

I raised

Cárdenas, Son (Miramón, 60 ‘), Vezo, Mustafi (Óscar Duarte, 73’), Clerc, Malsa (Vukcevic, 60 ‘), Campaña, Bardhi (Gómez 73’),, De Frutos, Morales and Roger (Soldier, 86 ‘)

Athletic

Unai Simón, Lekue, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga, Berenguer (Zarraga, 55 ‘), Dani García, Vencedor, Muniain (Nico Williams, 55’), Raúl García (Sancet, 55 ‘) and Iñaki Williams (Villalibre, 66’) (Serrano, 67 ‘))

Referee

Munuera Montero (Andalusian). TA: Roger (5 ‘), Vezo (93’) / Yeray Álvarez (15 ‘)

Stadium

City of Valencia. 15,600 spectators.

The Ciutat de Valencia opened the league match after the national team halted with a duel of the needy and despite the rain the fans did not miss the appointment, encouraging their team in search of the first victory of the season.

Willing to spoil the party, Athletic soon generated the first occasion. It was minute four when the connection came into play Muniain-Íñigo Martínez. The play ended in nothing but it supposed the reaction of the Raise that little by little it was taking control of the game in those first bars of the crash. More came, especially from the diagonals but the chances did not materialize between the three suits.

The Granota team closed the first half with a dangerous foul on the edge of the area but Bardhi he crashed the ball against the barrier and the duel went to half-time goalless.

Did not like Marcelino his initial approach or the game script and in the first minutes of the second half he remodeled his entire attack zone with several changes.

Of fruits, the most dangerous man on the premises, was able to open the account with a right hand that forced Unai Simón to show off, stretching to put in a hand that saved the team. Soon after, it was Cardenas the one who saved his own after a brilliant action of Nico Williams he had only been on the pitch for a few minutes.

The intensity grew at the same level as the rain in the Ciutat de València but the goals that resisted reaching the goal were still lacking. Tables to nothing that do not satisfy either of the two contenders who, in addition, left with a team injury, those of Malsa and of Villalibre returning after injury.