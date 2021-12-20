12/20/2021

On at 23:25 CET

Roger Payró

Third consecutive blow for Levante. After seeing how Espanyol traced him back in the last league match and how Alcoyano took him down on Cup penalties, this time it was in the derby where Alessio Lisci’s men received another blow. Valencia, with two doubles by Guedes and Soler, turned the initial 2-0. Bardhi, in addition, put emotion to a party not without controversy.

Cardenas; Marc Pubill, Vezo, Duarte, Clerc; De Frutos (Cantero, 86 ‘), Campaña, Pepelu (Melero, 56’), Morales (Soldier, 77 ‘); Roger and Dani Gómez (Bardhi, 77 ‘).

Valencia

Cillessen; Piccini (Iranzo, 71 ‘), Diakhaby, Guillamón, Gayà; Helder Costa, Soler, Racic (Musah, 89 ‘), Cheryshev (Marcos André, 60’); Guedes and Hugo Duro.

Goals

1-0 M. 21 Campaign. 2-0 M. 24 Roger. 2-1 M. 44 Guedes. 2-2 M. 50 Soler (pen.). 2-3 M. 72 Soler. 2-4 M. 85 Guedes. 3-4 M. 91 Bardhi.

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian). TA: Pepelu (23 ‘), Morales (58’), Soldado (90 ‘) / Diakhaby (20’), Racic (60 ‘), Iranzo (80’), Costa (88 ‘).

Incidents

City of Valencia. 18,851 spectators.

There was controversy but the main ingredient of the duel was intensity. The derby, as it usually is, was a sway of emotions. Levante promised them happy when a hand from Diakhaby, at the request of the VAR after a header from Vezo, was penalized with a maximum penalty that transformed Bell. Not in the launch, stopped by Cillessen, but in the rebound.

In full attempt to go for the tie, Bordalás, already recovered from the covid-19, agreed the second. Manual kickback led by Morales and executed by Roger. The ‘Commander’ made it 3-0 after an excellent individual play but Diakhaby stopped him. In the midst of the Barça storm the box ‘che’ was sinking, the sky began to clear with a great left foot from Guedes from the front.

The Portuguese threw a wall with Hugo Duro, protagonist of the 2-2 action after the break. Vezo rushed in and ran him over in the area. Soler did not forgive from eleven meters and the Ciutat began to suffer. Just before Cillessen had avoided Dani Gómez’s 3-1, but the match was open. It was Valencia who, with the passing of the minutes, gave better sensations and thus, in a great pass from Guedes to Soler, both cooked the goal of the comeback.

He could – and should have – changed the game in a hard inning of Iranzo to From Fruits that it would have been the second yellow. The referee did not signal anything and on the subsequent counter Guedes killed the party. With a break he sat down Clerc and Cárdenas and scored at will. High carat action.

Bardhi He put excitement in the discount with a goal that the assistant invalidated in the first instance due to a non-existent offside. Vezo He had it headlong but the three points flew towards Mestalla. Levante closes 2021 whose last three quarters have been to forget.