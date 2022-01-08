01/08/2022 at 16:10 CET

.

Levante UD’s first victory in this Santander League in a controversial referee game. A Levantine triumph, thanks to both Robert Soldier only to start the second half, which allows the locals to add eleven points against a Mallorca that in the second half was overcome and did not know how to react after the penalty missed by Brian Olivan and the amount canceled, later, of Fer Little boy.

LEV

EVIL

I raised

Aitor Fdez, Franquesa, Jorge Miramón, Rober Pier, Rubén Vezo, O. Duarte (Postigo, 70 ‘), J. Campaña (G. Melero, 70’), Bardhi (Malsa, 85 ‘), Pepelu (Radoja, 85’ ), Soldado (Morales, 58 ‘) and Roger Martí.

Majorca

Leo Ramón, F. Russo, Jaume Costa, Sedlar, Maffeo (Oliván, 57 ‘), Battaglia (Hoppe, 74’), Sánchez (Ndiaye, 57 ‘), Take Kubo, Ruíz de Galarreta (Abdon, 96’), Javi Llabres (Salva Sevilla, 74 ‘) and Fer Niño.

Goals

1-0 M.47, Soldier. 2-0 M.97, Morales.

Referee

Figueroa Vazquez. TA: Soldier, Pepelu, Jorge Miramón; Maffeo and Luís García. TR: Campaign (82 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twentieth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Ciutat de València Stadium.

Levante and Mallorca reached the half-time of the match that they dispute at the Ciutat de València stadium without goals and after the first forty-five minutes where the local team was intense, although the territorial dominance was for the visiting team. A first time where the young Javi llabres It was the highlight about the green.

Few really clear opportunities and opportunities. The ball prowled the areas occasionally, but the lack of depth of both teams meant that the goal was far from reaching. Just one stop from the Levantine goal Aitor Fernandez, after four minutes of play, it was the most dangerous scoring opportunity of a first half in which the defenders always imposed their law on the opposing attackers.

After a bland first half, the second started in style. Robert Soldier, in the second minute of the resumption, he advanced to the premises and the meeting was revolutionized. In the middle of this period, Aitor Fernández saved a penalty to Brian Olivan and then there was a disallowed goal to Fer Child by previous hand of Save Seville, before 2-0, marked by Jose Luis Morales, on the last play of the match.