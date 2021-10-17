10/17/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern München make up the big game of the day in the Bundesliga: located in the first two places of the table, those of Seoane seek to surprise those of Nagelsmann and consolidate as solo leaders in this start of the 2021/22 season and confirm the good feelings during the first dates.

The Bavarians, who they conceded their first defeat of the season to Eintracht Frankfurt just before the start of the second national team breakThey are one of the most powerful teams in German and European football: in the Champions League they have shown absolute authority with extensive victories against Barcelona and Dinamo Kiev.

Those of Seoane, on the other hand, have left a great image so far and have found in Patrik Shick and Florian Wirtz their two referents in attack: between the two of them they have scored 10 goals in all competitions and are the most decisive figures in the three-quarter zone of the pitch.

Is Bayer Leverkusen a real threat to the title?

Bayer Leverkusen has shown an excellent version at the start of the season: with the same points as Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern, they have only registered four fewer goals for and the same against. With Florian Wirtz as the flagship player, Gerardo Seoane’s have presented their candidacy to fight for the Bundesliga together with Marco Rose’s Borussia Dortmund.

Also Jesse March’s Leipzig, who after a somewhat gray start to the season, have added 10 points from the last 12 and have recovered their status in the table. Bayern, of course, remain the great favorites due to the level of their squad and a coach with great tactical variety, but all three teams have presented their weapons and the season in Germany promises strong emotions.