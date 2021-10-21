10/21/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis welcomes Bayer Leverkusen to Benito Villamarín on the third day of the Europa League group stage, two teams that have made plenary sessions on the first two dates and that want to consolidate as leaders of the group that make up both teams and Celtic from Glasgow and Ferencvárosi.

The Andalusians, who beat Javi Calleja’s Alavés by the minimum after the second stoppage for teams in LaLiga, They have only lost one match of the last eight official matches and face a new day of the Europa League with the intention of confirming the plenary session in the first round and consolidate as leaders and leave the pass to the next round practically in the bag.

The Germans, for their part, want retaliate from Julian Nagelsmann’s defeat to Bayern in the Bundesliga and confirm his good moment with nine points out of nine possible in the Europa League. With Patrik Shick and Florian Wirtz as referents and as the most decisive players, the Teutonic team competes, has clear ideas and is dangerous on all lines.

Improve in LaLiga, the pending subject

Manuel Pellegrini’s team has started the season with many different versions and his bad start in LaLiga has not allowed him to consolidate in the European positions for the moment: adds 15 points out of 27 possible and marches in eighth position behind FC Barcelona. The two draws and a defeat in the first three days were a complex situation, but the team already carbureted.

Those of Seville have only lost one match since then and They add 13 points from the last 18 and have added three victories in their last four games, in addition to getting the three points against Celtic de Glasgow and Ferencvárosi.