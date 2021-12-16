12/15/2021

On at 22:41 CET

The fight for classification of the Golden Boot 2021-22 continues to live new chapters in this final stretch of the year. To this day, the Norwegian forward from Molde, Ohi Omoijuanfo, is the leader of the Golden Boot with 40.5 points (27 goals), ahead of Thomas Lehne Olsen, from the Norwegian Lillestrom SK.

With the advancement of the major European leagues, they have already entered the ‘top 10’ of the Golden Boot ranking 2021-22 players like Robert Lewandowski, Dusan Vlahovic, Mohamed salah, Patrik schick, Karim Benzema, Erling haaland Y Ciro Immobile.

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION 2021-22

Ohi Omoijuanfo (Molde): 40.5 points (27 goals) *Thomas Lehne Olsen (Lillestrom SK): 39 points (26 goals) *Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 36 points (18 goals)Veton Berisha (Viking Stavanger): 33 points (22 goals) *Patrik SCHICK (Leverkusen): 32 points (16 goals)Dusan VLAHOVIC (Fiorentina): 30 points (15 goals)Mohamed SALAH (Liverpool): 28 points (14 goals)Mikel Dahl (HB Tórshavn): 27 points (27 goals) *Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade) 27 points (18 goals) *Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 26 points (13 goals)Erling HAALAND (Borussia Dortmund): 26 points (13 goals)Ciro IMMOBILE (Lazio): 26 points (13 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth one and a half points.

The Golden Boot 2021/2022 It is an award awarded annually by the sports media that are part of the European Sports Media and has been delivered uninterruptedly since 1968.