12/18/2021 at 3:36 PM CET

Robert Lewandowski did not miss his appointment with the goal on the last day of the Bundesliga in 2021. The Pole closed the year in the same way he started it, with another goal to seal the victory of a Bayern that he crushed again. This time, to Wolsfburg, who succumbed at the Allianz Arena by four goals to nil.

Lewnadowski added with that, 43 goals in the whole year 2021 in the Bundesliga. It is the highest number of goals by a player in the competition in a calendar year. Gerd Müller in 1972, had been able to get 42, while Dieter Müller scored 39 goals in 1977.

Lewandowski further marked, the 19th goal in the league, which secures him at the top of the scorers’ ranking. The Pole now leads the Czech, Patrick Schik, by three goals and the Norwegian, Erling Haaland by six.

Bayern close the year consolidating the leadership

Bayern played their last Bundesliga game of the year with a resounding victory against Wolfsburg (4-0) that consolidated him in the leadership of the competition at the end of the first round. It is their fifth win in a row that brings their lead to nine on matchday 17, awaiting what Borussia Dortmund does in Berlin against Hertha on Saturday.

Bayern resolved the clash at the Allianz Arena as a formality with the stands empty again due to Covid. Bavarian superiority was never questioned Against a rival in crisis who has had five consecutive defeats and who says goodbye to 2021 at the bottom, three points behind.