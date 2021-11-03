11/03/2021 at 18:12 CET

Joel xaubet

Erling Braut Haaland and Robert Lewandowski They are two of the best scorers in the world. While the Pole is already a veteran, he continues to score goals without difficulties. For his part, the Norwegian striker is seen as Lewandowski’s successor, something that his scoring statistics support. In the Bavarian team they are delighted with the performance of their striker, “Lewy” was a golden boot last season and is a candidate to win the Ballon d’Or. But in Munich they are already looking to the future and everything indicates that Haaland will be the benchmark scorer for the next decade, something that according to Sandro Wagner, Lewandowski’s former teammate, has not sat well with the Polish striker.

Haaland “irritates” Lewandowski

In a statement to Bild TV, Wagner has spoken about his former partner: “You know how” Lewy “gets. when there is too much Haaland in circulation. It irritates a little. Several have already noticed it internally. “Wagner understands that Germans look to the future, although believes that it is still proto to retire Lewandowski, which will create an interesting situation in Munich: “The situation is very, very difficult. I am curious to see how it develops.”

Present vs future

The ex of Bayern, assures that at this moment Lewandowski is the best scorer, although he is aware that in the future it will be Haaland: “Bayern has the best striker of his generation, but Haaland is the best of the next generation“.

It seems that coexistence between the two scorers is impossible, something that Rummenigge already assured, who dismissed any possibility of seeing them together in the same team. So that, the Bavarians will have to decide between the present, represented by Lewandowski or, although they bet on the future, embodied in the figure of Haaland.