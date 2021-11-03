11/03/2021 at 17:09 CET

Bayern München striker, Robert Lewandowski, was key in Julian Nagelsmann’s team’s 5-2 win over Benfica on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage with a hat-trick. Despite missing a penalty, the attacker once again demonstrated his close relationship with the goal and is the top scorer of the 2021/22 edition and also surpasses the scoring average of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with 81 goals in 100 games.

The Pole, who came close to leaving Bayern in the summer market, averages a total of 0.810 goals per game in the Champions League, a record that leaves him above Leo Messi (0.809) and Cristiano Ronaldo (0.772). The Argentine has signed 123 goals in 152 games so far, while the Portuguese has scored 139 goals in 180 games.. Both are, yes, the two highest all-time scorers in the competition.

With his hat-trick yesterday, @lewy_official surpassed Messi’s goalscoring average in Champions League history #UCL 🥇Lewandowski: 81 goals in 100 games (0.810 goals per game)

🥈Messi: 123 goals in 152 games (0.809)

🥉Cristiano: 139 goals in 180 games (0.772) pic.twitter.com/T4P0mPJMBH – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) November 3, 2021

The former Borussia Dortmund player continues to demonstrate his great scoring authority at the start of the 2021/22 season with 22 goals in 16 games.. Winner of the Golden Boot last season with 41 goals, he is already the top scorer both in the Bundesliga, with 12 goals, and in the Champions League, with eight. With the three goals scored during the different national team breaks, the attacker goes up to 25 goals so far this year.

Bayern, a steamroller in the Champions League

The Bavarians thrashed Benfica on matchday four of the Champions League group stage and have already secured a ticket to the round of 16 with two dates still to be played. With four victories in four games, 17 goals in favor and only two against, the Bavarian team has once again exhibited its great authority in this 2021/22 edition.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team is one of the fittest clubs so far this season: He has 11 victories, a draw and only one defeat since the German coach took the reins last summer market. They are leaders in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, as well as winning the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund. Together with PSG, Manchester City and Chelsea, the Bavarian team is one of the great candidates to regain European hegemony.