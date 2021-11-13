11/13/2021

On at 18:19 CET

Twenty hours after the end of qualifying, the FIA ​​stewards have put an end to the ‘Brazilian soap opera’ and have made official the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton for technical irregularities in his Mercedes. The Englishman will have to start from the last place on the grid in tonight’s sprint race (8.30pm). At the same time Max Verstappen has been fined 50,000 euros for having touched his rival’s car in the parc fermé.

The morning was intense at the FIA ​​offices at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, after the stewards detected yesterday a configuration failure in the car of Hamilton. With DRS activated and open top wing, the maximum distance between the 2 rear wing elements should be 85mm. The English one was superior. Safe sanction, regulation in hand. But at the last minute the surprise jumped. When Hamilton himself already assumed that he would be disqualified (He even deleted a tweet about it on his social networks), it was announced that the decision was postponed until this Saturday and that the Commissioners would also call Max Verstappen to testify, after videos appeared in which the World Cup leader was seen touching the Mercedes in the parc fermé. Something that is totally prohibited.

The Mercedes DRS exceeded the measure allowed in the classification, for which it is sanctioned based on article 3.6.3 of the F1 Technical Regulations, the car being declared illegal. The FIA ​​Technical Delegate, Jo bauer, sent the report to the stewards after removing the spoiler and sealing it. Today, Hamilton had to contest the free seconds with another wing, after receiving the corresponding permission.

Hamilton He already carries a five-position penalty on Sunday’s grid for the release of the fifth internal combustion engine of the season.