11/08/2021 at 00:12 CET

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has emptied himself to maintain the second position of the Mexican Grand Prix under pressure from Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, at the wheel of a Red Bull “which has been much superior here”, he stressed.

“This second place cost me, I had to give it my all, because Checo was pushing me a lot, always keeping close, showing the power of his car,” he explained Hamilton After the race.

The Formula 1 champion has not been able to keep up with the winner and leader of the 2021 season, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who took a difference of almost 17 seconds at the finish line. Pérez, who finished just over a second behind Lewis.

“Checo’s performance, how close he was to me the whole time, showed how fast his car is. Checo did a great job. I really enjoyed the race,” added the seven-time F1 champion.

With victory, Verstappen adds to 312.5 points and was placed at 19 Hamilton with only four Grand Prix on the calendar: Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

“I want to congratulate Max, his car is much superior, all of Red Bull did a great job,” added the Englishman, who has been surprised by the way in which the Finn Valtteri Bottas, his Mercedes teammate, missed the start and he complicated his career until he finished in fifteenth place despite achieving pole position on Saturday.

“I don’t know why Valtteri spun at the start. He was close to me, I was trying to keep the others behind and suddenly someone came behind Valtteri and I couldn’t stop myself. But I think they would still have us. defeated, “said Hemilton, who has assured that he is” better than ever “and” fresh as always “to finish the season.