12/11/2021

Act. At 12:35 CET

The prelude to the most anticipated day has arrived: the final battle for the fight for the World Cup title Formula 1 between two protagonists: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has once again been the fastest in the third free practice sessions of the Abu Dhabi GP with a time of 1: 23.274, after having been it also in the seconds. Behind, Verstappen has sealed the second best time (+0.214) while, Valtteri Bottas, has signed the third at the Yas Marina circuit (+0.751). Carlos Sainz finished eighth and Fernando Alonso fifteenth.

Competitors for the F1 World title led the free practice on Friday, December 10 (FP1 and FP2): Verstappen took the first with a time of 1: 25.009 while Hamilton showed his claws and placed with the best time in the seconds (1: 23.691). A second session that ended early with a red flag after a strong accident by Kimi Räikkönen that fortunately had no consequences for him.

During this third day, some changes were seen in the cars during the first laps such as the modification of the wing on the Red Bull, which translates into a car, in principle, ‘lighter’. Also, Mercedes has joined in making modifications such as changing ‘the heights’ in order to improve the behavior of the car on the asphalt of the track.

This Saturday, December 11, the classification will also take place, at 2:00 p.m. and this Sunday, December 12, the world champion of the highest category will be decided. Both Verstappen and Hamilton are tied for points (369.5 points). However, the Red Bull driver is leading the leaderboard by having one more victory than the Mercedes driver, 9 against 8.

Abu Dhabi GP. Free Practice 3:

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1: 23.274 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) to 0.214Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) to 0.751’Checo ‘Pérez (Red Bull) to 0.773Lando Norris (McLaren) to 0.832Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) to 0.949Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) at 0.977Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 1.321Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 1.459Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 1.484Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) at 1.547Esteban Ocon (Alpine) at 1.560Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) at 1.763 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) at 1,774 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) at 1,820 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) at 1,841 George Russell (Williams) at 1,945 Nicholas Latifi (Williams) at 2,048 Mick Schumacher (Haas) at 2,066 Nikita Mazepin (Haas) at 3,058