The fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane became a savior in an instant. Amanda Nunes, who was to headline UFC 265, tested positive for coronavirus last week and the UFC had to ‘dip into’ the costar to save the pay-per-view. There are some great fights scheduled in Houston, but without a powerful finishing touch, the show loses. It will not be like that, because the heavyweights always comply and more a lawsuit between two fighters who arrive stoned. It was a fight that, before being signed, went through all the stadiums and in the last one, it generated controversy. Stipic Miocic has dropped on social networks his dissatisfaction with the decision of the UFC not to offer him an immediate rematch. He has even been loved by ONE Championship, but it is another matter. This Saturday there will be two champions in the highest category.

The main idea of ​​the UFC was clear and very ambitious. With Ngannou’s triumph over Miocic, Jon Jones is gearing up to make his heavyweight debut. The duel between the Cameroonian and the American has been talking for a long time … but when push comes to shove It was unfeasible at the requests of the former light heavyweight champion. The roadmap changed and went on to place the champion was against Lewis, who had become the most dangerous challenger of the moment. It did not happen either. Ngannou won the title in March and has since taken several mass baths, including in his native country. Therefore, he was in no condition to fight so soon.

The gap was important, but in that time of decisions, UFC had already created a growing star: Ciryl Gane. The duel between the two became the chosen option … although it lacked substance and hence the interim belt. The winner will go against Ngannou, which was what turned Miocic on.. Despite whoever it may be, the duel will take place, it has generated morbidity and now it is the one that everyone wants to see. It is logical, the dynamics of both are scary.

Lewis, since he was injured and discovered that he should lose weight is another. Get four wins in a row, the last two knocking out Oleinik and Blaydes. It sports the same power, but with greater speed and less fatigue with the passage of rounds. For its part, Although he made the leap to MMA just three years ago, Win is already a reality. With only three fights the UFC wanted to sign him and with nine (he is undefeated) he already disputes titles. He is a total fighter, so he must be careful especially from the beginning with Lewis’s punch, if he manages to extend the fight, he has the objective in front of him. In betting, it is the French who is the favorite. He comes to wonder and thinks he is invincible. It can be a double-edged sword. Win must clear doubts in the most important fight of his life in MMA.