McGregor’s loss in the last pay-per-view is still topical, but it’s time to look to the future for a new pay-per-view.

Schedule: What time does the match between Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 start?

Amanda Nunes was scheduled for the main event of this PPV, but she tested positive for covid and the lawsuit fell. Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, a duel that has generated a lot in the previous one, take their place with a confrontation that is heating up at times. UFC 265 takes place this Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston (Texas) from 5:00 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 9:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 00/02: 00/04: 00 hours.USA: 18: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Chili: 18: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours.Colombia: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Argentina: 19: 00/21: 00/23: 00 hours.Peru: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane?

The UFC 265 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 265 live: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane?

In AS you can also continue at UFC 265, which will close with the duel between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 265 card: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane

UFC 265 star card Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane: Interim Heavyweight Championship.Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz: bantamweight.Michael Chiesa vs Vicente Luque: welterweight.Tecia Torres vs Angela Hill: straw weight.Song Yadong vs Casey Kenney: bantamweight.UFC 265 Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev Preliminary Card: light weight.Vince Morales vs Drako Rodríguez: bantamweight.Alonzo Menifield vs Ed Herman: light heavyweight.Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Jessica Penne: straw weight.UFC 265 Manel Kape vs Ode Osbourne first preliminaries card: flyweight.Miles Johns vs Anderson Dos Santos: bantamweight.Victoria Leonardo vs Melissa Gatto: flyweight.Johnny Muñoz vs Jamey Simmons: bantamweight.