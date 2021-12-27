LG Display has come up with more uses for transparent displays with its innovative new concepts to be showcased at CES 2022. Here’s what they are.

LG Display has been in the transparent screen game for a while now, revealing its first flexible and transparent display in 2014.

All these screens are made up of the same 55-inch 1080p transparent OLED panels with 40 percent transparency. Now, ahead of CES 2022 in January, the company has created some innovative designs, which will be exhibited at this event.

On the one hand, we have its OLED shelf, made up of two 55-inch screens on top of each other, along with a wooden shelf on top. LG Display claims it’s ideal for the living room, where you can display art, a TV show, or one on each of the two screens simultaneously.

What’s more, Always on Display mode It will allow the screen to never turn off and thus be able to display what you want the most, mixing everything with the wall on which it is supported.

This could also be used, according to LG Display, for the luxury trade, since by placing one of its screens in the shop window, which is attached to that elegant wooden support, it could be likened to a futuristic shopping experience.

Behind the screen we would have the elements and store owners can add graphics that highlight certain parts of their products, or even use the screen to provide original visual effects.

On the other hand, we have your Show Window, another different model made up of four 55-inch transparent OLED screens that could be used to reproduce graphic elements, texts, colors … in your shop windows.

The company says some versions are already on display at the new Musinsa fashion store in Seoul, as well as at art exhibits at The Smithsonian and 180 The Strand in London, inside some subway car windows in China and Japan, and at a Bulgari fashion show.

The company also showed its Smart Window, another transparent OLED screen that can be used for video calls or presentations in the office, however, at the moment, no images of it have been shown. Perhaps we will have to wait for CES 2022, to be discovered.

Finally, although all this news will be exhibited in this event that will take place, if the covid allows it, on January 5, it is not the only thing that they will show. The company will also present your crescent shaped chair with a built-in OLED display. We will see how useful it will be and what it will look like.