Saturday night witnessed an evening of great fighting at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, almost monopolized by fighters from Great Britain.

Two boys from Liverpool like Liam smith (30-3-1, 17 KO) and Anthony Fowler (15-2, 12 KO) were in charge of putting the fight in the background. Former world champion Smith and a Fowler in his prime did not go out to reserve, and the latter started high with well-aimed punches, already causing a hemorrhage on the left side of Beefy’s face. After recovering well that of the Smith clan, in the third round Fowler returned to impose his boxing full of confidence and gain the initiative of hostilities, something that leveled off again in the fourth round, suffering this one cut; they were the same in everything. Liam Smith unbalanced the contest in the fifth set, with a straight hand to the face of Fowler, who fell to the canvas and, miraculously, survived the last minute and heard the bell like heavenly music. With the fight more stabilized, in the eighth round a great action by Smith when Fowler came out of an exchange was what led to the victory, throwing Fowler to the canvas, from where he no longer got up without the referee having decreed the end of a spectacular stake.

To twelve rounds, Ted cheeseman (17-3-1, 10 KO) defended his British title against Troy williamson (17-0-1, 13 KO). Elevator combat, like all of Cheeseman, dancing close as Sergio Dalma would like. The candidate accepted the challenge, without backing down, and did not shy away from a fighter more used to this type of fight, champion and with more experience in important events. The actions were balanced when blood began to flow from the lower area of ​​Cheeseman’s left eye, who was not quite comfortable already in the middle of the agreed rounds. Even with this panorama, the holder of the national belt held the most powerful hands of the challenger, leaving his stamp on Williamson, turning another of his appearances into a bloody contest. Finally, what should happen one day came, because excessive risk sometimes makes you pay a high price: they went out in the tenth round to exchange leather with great harshness and, after several very hard hands on Cheeseman’s face, especially one last one at the same time. jaw, he fell down and the fight was over. Spectacular triumph for Williamson, who could challenge Kerman Lejarraga for the European title.

James metcalf (21-2, 13 KO) and Kieron Conway (17-2-1, 3 KOs) contested a defining fight for both their ten rounds races. The favorite Metcalf started rather reserved, did not impose his law and let Conway have more activity than he should, something perhaps thought due to the little dynamite for the category that the latter has. However, Conway continued to impose his movement boxing and Metcalf, midway through the fight, did not want or could not shorten the distance as best he could. And the course of the fight did not change, turning out a little disappointing and flat, something that did not change with a cut that opened on Conway’s right eyebrow in the eighth round. The ten planned chapters passed and the judges decided, with scores too tight of 96-94, 96-95 and 96-95, that Conway was the winner of the fight.

Also, we saw a WBA world title at bantamweight where the champion, Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KO), had left the belt on the scale by not giving the agreed weight, a title that was at stake for the veteran American candidate Jamie mitchell (6-0-2, 4 KO), in his first opportunity of this caliber. Mitchell started explosively, better than the former champion, who moved with less ease, but was trying to gradually equalize the fight with her better technical ability. The American, however, knowing that she was faced with the opportunity of her life, continued to show great courage and win almost every round until the eighth, where Courtenay, with her left eye already inflamed, hit her opponent for the first time forcefully. However, the end of the ten episodes was reached. Behind them, the officials at the foot of the ring decided that there was a new champion, Jamie Mitchell, scoring 95-95, 97-93 (the closest to our criteria) and 96-94, a majority decision in her favor.

Previously, victories of the favorites in previous fights, Luke willis (11-0, 1 KO) against Rylan charlton (6-2-1, 3 KO) by tight decision at lightweight and more loosely from Solomon dacres (3-0, 1 KO) in the heavyweights, the rookie and brilliant amateur Peter mcgrail (1-0, 0 KO) in the super featherweight or Robbie davies jr (21-3, 14 KO) in the super lightweight category.