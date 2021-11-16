Things are getting out of control, because what started as a simple memory, has now confronted Chantal Andere and Alessandra Rosaldo for an old love.

It was from the first season of the Amazon Prime reality show: “On a trip with the Derbez”, when the eldest daughter of the Hollywood actor, Eugenio Derbez, uncovered an old wound in the singer’s life.

While the family was having breakfast on their impressive trip to Morocco, Mauricio Ochmann’s ex-wife revealed that Rosaldo had a relationship with “El reckless mayor” many years ago.

Between laughter and nervousness, all the members of the Derbez dynasty began to make fun of the actress, ensuring that she was excited and blushed at the memory of her first love.

Like a Pandora’s box, the memory only revealed several unknowns in the relationship between the two singers in their youth, which were cleared by Alessandra a couple of days ago.

Alessandra Rosaldo reveals her relationship with “El Temerario Mayor”

It was at the beginning of November, when the vocalist of “Sentidos Opuestos”, went to the podcast of the singer Karla Díaz, “Pinky Promise”, in the company of Ari Borovoy and uncovered several secrets.

One of the issues that mattered most to both those present and their followers was to know the real and complete history of the relationship that the singers had several years ago, as it was an episode that has not been said much about it.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship happened when the singer was 23 years old, and on one occasion she came to the “Bulldog” club in Sullivan, where she went frequently, and it was where she met Adolfo Ángel Alba, also known as “El Temerario Mayor ”, Who invited her to his table, to share a moment with him.

“Adolfo was a conqueror, he was a Don Juan. And it was one of these personalities that surrounds you and makes you fall in love, and that little by little … And he was also a gentleman, and also at that time Los Temerarios were Los Temerarios, then it was very easy to fall, and he is a great guy “, he said on the show.

But without a doubt, the star shocked everyone by sharing that torrid romance only lasted a year and a half, and overnight they ended without warning, as he left her for a renowned actress, Chantal Andere.

Without giving more details, the wife of Eugenio Derbez did not dare to give more details, but she did leave the image of Chantal quite bad, as she was put as the third in contention.

Chantal Andere defends herself

Throughout these two weeks, the role played by the 49-year-old actress has been much questioned, as she was identified as the culprit that the courtship between the actors did not work.

But now, it was Andere who decided to put an end to the rumors and the attacks against him, as well as to deny the star’s version of “Opposite Senses”.

The daughter of the first actress, Jacqueline Andere, was seen leaving the 1,200 performances of the musical “La Jaula de las Locas”, where she was invited as a godmother.

As diplomatic as is her custom, the soap opera villain decided to “slap her with a white glove” on Rosado and assured that she must have been confused because that never happened.