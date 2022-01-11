The poor performance of the offensive Tigres del Licey In the course of the first 12 meetings of the Semifinals – Round Robin of the Dominican Winter League they have ignited all kinds of scaremongering about what the ninth can achieve.

If we have to play to define the offensive section in the Round Robin 2021-22 of the Dominican Winter League, from the perception and the statistics, simply and simply, the Tigres del Licey have been the worst team to hit the tree in this phase of the league.

The azueles have had a hard time hitting everything, leaving direct consequences on the flow of runners the team brings to the pads and runners who end up scoring to make runs.

With a batting average of only .217, the Tigres del Licey occupy the lowest position in that section among Round Robin teams, with said batting average being 39 points lower than the league average, while combining an OPS of only .585, the lowest among Round Robin teams and 101 points lower than the league average.

Such averages have a historical repercussion for LIDOM, since the batting average of Tigres del Licey in the Round Robin of 2021-22 is the seventh lowest in history, while his OPS is the 10th lowest for a semifinal in the entire history of the Dominican League.

At the same time, the capital’s ninth has had a difficult time hitting with runners on the bases, having the result of a batting average with runners on bases of only .243 (the worst in the league) while a batting average with runners in scoring position of .262 (second best among the four Round Robin teams).

The team’s pitching has been the complete opposite of that of the poor and agonizing offense, which we could well define by the results of the Tigres del Licey as the team with the best pitching in the course of the first Round Robin games.

The Blues have received from their pitching an ERA of 3.17, being the league leaders in Round Robin, while a WHIP (Hits and Tickets Per Tackled) of 1.21, the best in the semifinals of the same. mode.

From January 8 to 10, the Tigres del Licey have had a three-game losing streak, where their great pitching has collapsed. They have had a soaring 7.20 ERA and 1.88 WHIP, the worst records in that span of games in LIDOM.

The Tigres del Licey are 5-7 with 6 games to play to conclude the Round Robin, having a difference of three games from first place and one game from second place to have a place that will ensure the Final Series. Will they succeed?