Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film has yet to be released in theaters nationwide in the United States, but it is already in the midst of a controversy over its director’s callousness by including a scene in which a clear mockery of the Asian accent is shown. Each release by this filmmaker is considered an event, so it is not a surprise that many have rushed to see Licorice Pizza – 100%, which is already available in theaters in a few cities, with a much larger premiere in the Christmas season, but those who have seen the film have not missed a few scenes in particular.

While it is true that it currently has a very positive reception by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, many agree that even though the film is “brilliant” there is an overly racist moment that they have not been able to forget after having seen the new story of Paul Thomas Anderson. According to The Wrap, the film feels a bit bitter thanks to a couple of scenes in which it appears a restaurant owner speaking with his Japanese wife in a fake and caricatured Japanese accent. There are critics, podcast personalities, and other filmmakers among those who have voiced displeasure at that mocking Asian accent.

As we mentioned, the reviews are very positive, but none have avoided commenting on it. In important media, the appearance of John Michael Higgins as the owner of a restaurant has been mentioned, with a rather racist interpretation, in which he makes a caricatured accent but which is shown as a mockery by the director. The funny thing is that even in a review it is mentioned that it is configured in a way that makes the public laugh with it.

This happens not just once, but every time that character reappears on screen. Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times told the filmmaker in an interview recently, and what he said Paul Thomas AndersonIt was basically an attempt to justify himself by saying that his mother-in-law is Japanese and that is something that happens all the time.

I think it would be a mistake to tell a vintage movie through the eyes of 2021. You can’t have a crystal ball, you have to be honest with that time. By the way, it’s not that it doesn’t happen right now. My mother-in-law is Japanese and my father-in-law is white, so seeing people speak to her in English with a Japanese accent is something that happens all the time. I don’t think they even know they are doing it.

That justification Paul Thomas Anderson uses to defend himself sounds pretty familiar. However, it is not enough, and although he does not see it, what they are saying on Twitter about the way the viewers reacted to the scenes is a much closer way of understanding what it caused:

Picture this: you are watching LICORICE PIZZA. It is brilliant. Then at the beginning a buffoon character drops an Asian cartoon. The audience (mostly white) laughs. And now, you have to think about that laugh for the rest of the movie. Did you imagine it? Because it sucks.

I mean, who am I to privilege perversion? I’m not sure when the dust settles that the new GHOSTBUSTERS movie is less sweet than LICORICE PIZZA and while they are both obsessed with baseball’s past and internal cameos, only one has a positive Asian character and the lack of a problem. strange legal.

Licorice Pizza – 100% is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine who grew up, ran and fell in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. The film is about first love and will take a look at the world of children’s acting.

