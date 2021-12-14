In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Lidl also sells quality technological devices that are very interesting like these wireless headphones with Siri or Google Assistant.

Lidl sells everything and most at very attractive prices. The same does not matter if we talk about food than about your kitchen robot, the ironing mannequin or almost any product you think of. And at this moment they have relaunched those that They are known as the Lidl AirPods .

Manufactured by Silvercrest, the usual brand in Lidl products, they are wireless headphones that can boast of two important things: on the one hand its incredible price that does not reach 20 euros, on the other its features that are especially striking.

Let’s start by talking about what they have a built-in remote to control music and answer calls. And we can’t forget that they can be used with Siri or Google Assistant.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

If what concerns you is the autonomy of the headphones, these let you enjoy 4.5 hours of music thanks to the 40 mAh lithium polymer batteries that can also be used recharge up to 4 times in the case charger that they integrate.

To give it another plus, the case can be recharged too wirelessly with QI technology, as well as through the port with USB cable (one of 60 centimeters is included). They have not forgotten any details.

Silvercrest wireless headphones they are sold in two colors at the moment: black and white. Although we warn you that you better hurry if they interest you because at any time they may stop being for sale in the Lidl online store.

If you find them eye-catching, we still need to comment on the price: the headphones can be purchased at this time for 19.99 euros and include the charging cable, three different size ear pads, instructions for use and a quick start guide. Impossible to resist.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.