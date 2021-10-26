In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

At SilverCrest they continue to shape different devices that are sold at Lidl and the new alarm clock with charger is especially interesting.

SilverCrest is a brand that more and more consumers are getting to know because of the wide range of products that are available for sale at Lidl. From time to time they surprise us with something new and the alarm clock with wireless charging it has caught our attention.

This is an alarm clock that works like the usual ones but that adds a couple of aspects that make it especially striking. First of all is that it is foldable and can be taken to any room or trip without taking up hardly any space. But there is something else.

If your mobile has Qi wireless charging, can be placed on the base to recharge; in case you have a device that charge via USB, it is also possible to connect it.

As announced in the Lidl online store, wireless charging reaches 10 W and via cable it reaches 22.5 W.

The charge is compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Samsung Galaxy S9 and many other mobiles.

It’s easy to imagine how useful it can be in various situations, but this alarm clock is so much more.

With programming possible in 7 languages, in addition to the time and date it also informs about the day of the week and the temperatureAll in an easy to see way thanks to the white feedback it incorporates.

The watch can be purchased at colors white or black and measures 14 x 11 x 9.3 centimeters. Plus, it barely weighs 345 grams, making it easy to take it with you whenever you want.

As always with Lidl appliances and devices, the price is very attractive. The alarm clock with wireless charging included can be purchased at this time for 21.99 euros in the Lidl online store and includes the battery.

