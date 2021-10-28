In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Delonghi Vento V550715 oil cooler is a very popular model that they are selling on sale at Lidl and Amazon, perfect for the cold months.

It’s already happening. With the arrival of the first cold autumn days, the prices of products to warm you start to rise, as it seems to be happening with electric and oil radiators.

Right now there is a perfect oil radiator to heat up on cold days, with a medium energy consumption and that will keep your room warm on sale at Lidl. It is about Delonghi Vento V550715 and costs for 79.99 euros with shipping costs apart.

€ 79.99 at Lidl

The price of this oil cooler at Lidl is surprising because in other stores, where it is usually cheaper as in Amazon, the price is rising and already reaches 102.88 euros. Yes indeed, on Amazon the price includes free shipping.

The good thing about oil radiators is that they do not need to do any work or maintenance, you just have to plug it into a grounded socket.

Also, these radiators they are very quiet and provide constant heat and soft that does not dry out the environment. When heating by radiation, unlike those with a fan, the heat is very comfortable.

These are the best radiators that you can buy right now to save money and not get cold during the fall and winter.

It is a radiator for occasional use, perfect for times when you don’t want to turn on the heating or, for example, if you have central heating and want to heat a room outside of normal hours.

In addition, the energy consumption is not very high, something very important considering the prices that we have suffered since the summer and that it is not one of the appliances that consume the most.

In Lidl the model is available in black for 79.99 euros and also the same model but in cream for 79.99 euros.

In both cases the shipping cost is less than 4 euros and they deliver it to you in a few days.

