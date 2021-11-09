With this new device from the SilverCrest brand we can heat meals, soups and stews, as well as prepare canning jars. It has an enviable price and is sure to sell out in no time.

Another affordable appliance is launched by LIDL and its SilverCrest brand. In this case it is a large capacity electric pot that can be used for multiple tasks.

Thanks to the grid that includes we can boil up to 14 canning jars in 2 different layers. This is because its container can hold approximately 27 liters.

Its casing is enameled and has thermo-insulating handles. Carrying it will not be a problem, since we will not get burned when taking it by those handles.

Near its base we can find a built-in tap for, for example, serving soup or any other liquid that we have heated in the pot. Speaking of heating, we can choose between 30 and 100 degrees Celsius.

its timer function will help us not to have to worry that the food is done too much. In addition, its protection against overheating and its non-slip feet will prevent incidents.

With a capacity for 14 canning jars, you can store all the food you need. You can also use it to heat food and its tap will let you comfortably serve soups or punch. It has a timer and temperature regulator

The light signal warns us when the selected temperature or set time has been reached. It has a digital LCD display that indicates the current temperature, the selected temperature and the remaining cooking time. It is worth 79.99 euros and we think it is a great purchase.

