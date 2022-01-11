In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best offers of the moment at Lidl is not from its own products, but from Xiaomi, although if you want to save, there are better prices.

Lidl already sells Xiaomi’s wireless vacuum cleaner, the most affordable, in its stores of the several that this brand sells. It is the Xiaomi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Light, which has little to envy other much more expensive models.

The price on Lidl is 119 euros, including a generous 20% discount, although it should be noted that if you want to buy this Xiaomi vacuum cleaner even cheaper, it’s on Amazon for only 91 euros.

Even below this price, the race is led by AliExpress with its 81 euros and with delivery in Spain in seven days, so if you are not in too much of a hurry, you have better options, although the advantage of Lidl is evident, and that is that you can buy it in their stores (if you are lucky and find it) and take it directly home, without waiting.

This completely cordless vacuum cleaner has a power of 17,000Pa, as well as a good battery life of up to 45 minutes. It can be adjusted in two power modes.

This model has 17000 Pa suction power, about the same as other vacuums that cost twice as much or more. In addition, it is completely removable and includes heads to reach every corner.

Its HEPA filter is not only capable of removing dirt of all kinds but also removes suspended particles and allergens such as mites or dust.

The last name light is no coincidence, and Xiaomi has added it in clear reference to the low weight of its brand new broom vacuum cleaner, which weighs only 1.2 kg and it is one of the lightest in the sector.

It can even be said that it is ideal to have it in the car, fully charged and with the head that allows you to vacuum, for example, between the seats or under them without many problems.

It is clear that there are other cordless vacuum cleaners that are worthwhile, both from leading brands such as the well-known Dyson as well as other firms that are gaining ground little by little, as is the case of the Spanish Cecotec.

