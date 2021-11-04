In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Vileda VR303 is an inexpensive and easy-to-use robot vacuum cleaner that will clean your floor every day with no effort on your part.

Robot vacuum cleaners have changed the lives of many people, especially to save you a lot of time from daily household cleaning tasks. Who likes to sweep the floor every day? To nobody. That is why these robots are a blessing and getting cheaper and cheaper.

In Lidl they have put this Vileda VR303 robot vacuum cleaner on offer, lowering it from 180 euros to just 159.99 euros.

High-powered robot vacuum cleaner with a 500ml tank and a 90-minute autonomy to leave your floor clean every day.

It is a very simple robot to operate since you only have to press a button on its remote control so that it turns on and performs its function, that of leaving your floor pristine wherever it passes.

It has a half-liter tank for solids, more than enough space for one, two or even more days of cleaning. It has a maintenance brush and 2 side brushes to push all the dirt from the corners into your bin.

It is also thought for homes with petss, thanks to its central brush that can suck up dog and cat hair.

It has a 90 minute autonomy thanks to its 2,600mAh battery, more than enough to clean the floor of your house. In addition, it has a system of sensors that detect obstacles and stairs.

You can get it for less than 160 euros in Lidl, where in addition to having a good price they deliver it to your home for 3.99 euros.

Another alternative that you can find to this Vileda robot vacuum cleaner at Lidl is a classic, this Lefant robot.

It has more or less the same characteristics, but it has WiFi and control from a mobile app. Of course, its price is 85.99 euros applying a discount coupon on Amazon.

