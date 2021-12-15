In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now that the cold has arrived, at Lidl they have put on sale a product that will conquer soup lovers.

More and more products focused on the kitchen are sold and digitization and innovation make them more functional, cheap and surprising. For example, Lidl has just put on sale one that is little known in general and that you can fall in love with to those who enjoy winter dishes: the hot soup blender.

With a design that bears great similarities to glass blenders, the Russell Hobbs model is sold as one focused on the hot soup, but it is valid for other dishes and it has great versatility thanks to the 8 programs it brings.

As usual in Lidl, although this time it is not a Silvercrest product, the price is an important part in the hot soup blender as it stays at less than 100 euros.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

The 8 possible programs for this model are Chowder Soup, Cream, Sauce, Boil / Steam, Shake, Mix, Ice Crush, and Pulse. Also has two runs that vary their power and that they are very easy to activate with their buttons.

The size of the mixer makes it suitable for families and it is estimated that it offers the possibility of prepare dishes for 4 people. Its size allows 1.75 liters in shakes and 1.4 liters in creams.

As with the most modern blenders, it also implements a very useful function that avoids having to rush: it is capable of keep its contents warm for at least 40 minutes. This is especially interesting with soups and purees.

This hot soup blender is reliable for all users by including safety closure and also has a non-stick coating that will avoid any possible accident.

Regarding its size, fits on any countertop by occupying only 41 x 27.3 x 27.2 centimeters And there is no problem if you want to move it around because its weight is less than four kilos.

In short, now that the cold has arrived, Lidl has the Russell Hobbs Classics 21480-56 blender for sale and at this moment it can be yours for only 94.99 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.