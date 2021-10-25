In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Still don’t have your air fryer? Then take the opportunity to buy the Lidl digital oil-free fryer: it is the cheapest model and you can buy it in the online bazaar for 49.99 euros.

The hot air fryer is one of the fashionable electrical appliances, and in the market we can find countless models to cover different needs: analog and digital; large, medium and small; with more or less accessories, etc.

SilverCrest, Lidl’s white label of household appliances, has different models in its catalog. The 9-in-1 oil-free fryer is the most desired, as it has more functions than conventional ones. Another of the most demanded is the digital air fryer, and now it is on sale again for 49.99 euros.

This model is one of the best sellers because it is Lidl’s cheapest oil-free fryer. Unlike other cheap air fryers, this one has the advantage that it is controlled through its digital display, and also the basket offers more capacity.

For example, Cecotec’s Cecofry Compact Rapid, which is one of the most popular cheap models, has analog controls and its basket has a capacity of 1.5 liters, compared to 2.3 liters in Lidl’s digital oil-free fryer. .

This SilverCrest appliance is rated at 1,400 W. It offers adjustable temperature between 80 and 200 ºC and a configurable timer between 0 and 60 minutes.

It is controlled through the LED touch screen that you can see on the front. It has 8 preconfigured programs with the right parameters to cook the most common dishes, such as French fries, meat or fish. It also has a quick start function so that it takes less time to start cooking.

Apart from frying, the appliance roasts, bakes and cooks nonfat food. You just have to apply a few drops of oil to get golden and crunchy food, so it is much healthier than conventional frying.

If you are not convinced by any of these alternatives and you do not mind waiting, stay tuned to the Lidl online bazaar because it is possible that sooner or later this model will be put on sale again.

Remember that Lidl is celebrating its anniversary until October 27 and you save shipping costs on orders over 50 euros. To benefit from the promotion, enter the code “ANIVERSARIOLIDL” (without quotes) before making the payment.

