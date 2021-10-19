In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Lidl’s latest invention allows you to save space and keep your kitchen tidy. It is this folding scale that can be stored in any drawer and that only costs 7.99 euros.

Lidl’s online bazaar is full of curious, useful and practical products that make your life easier. The problem is that, as the German chain is changing the catalog from time to time, many of them go unnoticed and we never discover them.

Today we want to talk to you about an essential tool in a format that allows you to save space in your kitchen. Is about a folding scale to weigh food that you can store in any drawer and that has a very reasonable price: only 7.99 euros.

It is a digital scale that has an unconventional format. Instead of being the traditional flat surface or having a heavy bowl, it has a two-arm design that can be folded and unfolded.

Thanks to this, takes up significantly less space than conventional scales. Its folded dimensions are 23 x 7 x 1.6 cm.

In addition, it has a ring at one of its ends so that you can hang it if you wish, although as it is very compact you can store it in a drawer or in a closet with total comfort.

The Lidl folding scale is capable of accurately weighing up to 5 kg, and displays the result on its LCD screen. Weight units can be displayed in g, ml, oz, lb: oz and fl’oz.

It is a simple kitchen scale that offers you the necessary functions to prepare your recipes. It has automatic zeroing, tare function, overload indication and automatic shutdown. To work it needs a 3V CR2032 battery that is included in the box.

If you prefer, Lidl also has a digital bucket scale for sale for 9.99 euros, another curious product that will be very useful to weigh food comfortably.

