Lidl has once again put on sale one of its great successes: the prestigious kitchen robot that continues at an unbeatable price.

We all know the Lidl kitchen machine that many customers are eager to win. Despite being a highly sought after product that came out several years ago, the supermarket chain It only puts it on sale for a few very specific days. But we have good news: at this very moment you can buy.

This is the Monsieur Cuisine Plus, one of the best kitchen robots on the market and which has been manufactured by the prestigious Silvercrest brand. Although it is known as “Lidl’s Thermomix”, the truth is that it has its own perspective and is used to prepare all kinds of recipes.

Monsieur Cuisine Plus is very easy to use thanks to the display and various buttons that allow all kinds of functions with up to 10 speeds and a turbo button. All this is sold together with various accessories for just over 200 euros.

This kitchen robot meets what any home would like and in the glass it is possible knead, mix, cook, chop, grind, emulsify, fry and do other functions. How could it be otherwise, it also implements a reliable scale that is always more than useful.

In addition, the Monseiur Cuisine Plus has a series of complements that serve to increase the variety of recipes, such as steaming accessories.

In short, this kitchen robot is perfect for preparing all kinds of recipes: soups, sauces, smoothies, vegetable dishes, meat, pasta, fish, jams, cake dough … And in a very simple way in some cases thanks to the automatic programs.

When it comes to size, your measurements are 49.5 x 37.5 x 31 centimeters and weighs 10.5 kilograms. Although you must bear in mind that it is plugged into the electrical network.

If you are thinking of getting one, the Monsieur Cuisine Plus kitchen robot is on sale on the Lidl website for 229.99 euros. If you have any doubts, an unbeatable price.

