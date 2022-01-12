In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although Monsieur Cuisine Plus is the star cheap food processor, this model from Cecotec stands up to it and is also cheaper.

It cannot be denied that the fame of Lidl’s kitchen machines, specifically the model Monsieur Cuisine Plus Since it is the only one they can sell after the withdrawal of the Monsieur Cuisine Connect, they have earned it for their prices and functions.

But in the world of kitchen machines there are very good, even better than Lidl and they are also cheaper.

East Cecotec Mambo 8090 It is a very complete kitchen robot and right now it is cheaper than Lidl’s, it will only cost you 199 euros with free shipping.

Food processor with 30 functions to prepare all kinds of dishes effortlessly. It has 10 speeds, 10 temperature levels and an adjustable timer. It allows to run 4 elaborations at the same time to save time.

Along with robot vacuum cleaners, kitchen robots have become one of those household appliances that almost everyone can buy thanks to a large drop in prices due to the enormous competition that exists.

Mambo 8090 is a very complete kitchen robot that will save you a lot of time when cooking, since you do not have to always be aware of the preparation by taking care of many steps.

This model has 30 functions such as chopping, grinding, pulverizing, whipping, emulsifying, stirring, steaming and many more. It has a built-in high precision scale, a 3.3 liter stainless steel jug, can handle large doughs and can also cook without a lid.

Check here the prices and characteristics of the main kitchen machines on the market, some of them surprisingly cheap.

Mambo 8090 does not have a touch screen with recipes like the retired Monsieur Cuisine Connect, but it does have a recipe book to start preparing all kinds of dishes. In addition, practically all the recipes that you can find on YouTube or on the web, are compatible.

In addition to the 3.3-liter bucket, it comes with a steamer, a steel basket, and a butterfly to stir.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

While the Lidl kitchen robot costs 229.99 euros, this Cecotec Mambo 8090 will only cost you 199 euros in the Cecotec online store. And if the budget is even tighter, they have the Mambo 6090 model that only costs 169 euros.

It also has free shipping and fast delivery since it is sent from its warehouses in Spain.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.