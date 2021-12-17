Now that big family gatherings are approaching, there is nothing better than this XXL deep fryer for everyone to enjoy well-made food.

At Christmas excesses are made with large family dinners or company parties. How are we going to pass, since we are going to eat a lot, at least let’s try to do it in a healthy way.

You can achieve that goal with this Lidl air fryer, which again launches a good appliance under the SilverCrest brand.

Its main characteristic is that your basket is oversized. You can make a whole chicken or almost a kilo and a half of French fries in one go. It can be a great tool for everyone to enjoy a rich, but healthier fry.

By not using oil, their recipes are less greasy and harmful. It works by convection, that is, it uses a continuous hot air flow that will prepare food in no time.

They can use up to 10 programs, with adjustable temperature ranging from 60 ° C to 200 ° C. Not only can you choose the temperature or the program, it also has a 60-minute delay timer and temperature maintenance.

Do you like stainless steel appliances? Lidl has put on sale a collection consisting of a blender, an electric kettle and a mincer at a knockdown price.

It is the perfect device to succeed these parties. Its cooking process leaves the food crispy and tasty, but without excesses. Meat, fish, chicken, potatoes and vegetables they will look great.

Whether you want to make a delicious side dish or a main dish for 5 or 6 people, this appliance can help you.

Food will not stick to the basket, thanks to its non-stick coating. It also has a cable winder that makes it easier to store.

It has an extra large tank that will allow you to cook a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of potatoes. Its basket is non-stick and carries a very practical cord wrap. With its 10 programs and timer, you will always have perfect recipes.

Lidl continues to bet on quality appliances at a good price. In this case, we can find the SilverCrest XXL air fryer for only 74.99 euros, with shipping costs of 3.99 euros when ordered on the web.

Hurry, because these types of offers run out very quickly and are not found every day.