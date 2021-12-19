The Aguilas Cibaeñas They will face from this Sunday, November 19 against the Lions of the Chosen One at Play-in of the Dominican Winter League, where the winner will obtain the fourth and last position for teams within the Round Robin (Semifinal Series-All against All).

The Eagles finished the LIDOM regular series with a record of 20 wins and 20 losses for fourth place in the league standings, while the Lions with 19-21 ranked 5th.

Just one game apart, LIDOM contemplates holding a Play-In between the teams, where the Eagles will only have to win ONE match to go to Round Robin, while the Lions will have to have TWO victories before the Eagles win one.

In short… Águilas with one match qualify; Lions must win two in a row without allowing the Eagles to win.

Who looks like the favorite for the Play-In?

We must mainly bear in mind that the Play-In begins at the Cibao Stadium (home of the Eagles) on Sunday, so part of things we must take them under that context.

The particular series between Leones and Águilas in the 2021-22 regular series of LIDOM ended a tie under a 4-4 mark.

However…

The batting of the Lions of the Escogido in eight games of the regular series only reached the low offensive line of .225 / .299 / .341 when facing the Eagles While the pitching of the Escogido had a high ERA of 3.73 and WHIP of 1.39 at face the yellows. In the Cibao Stadium the reds only left an offensive line of .222 / .301 / .326 The red pitching had a great effectiveness of 3.18 in the Cibao Stadium, although the very high WHIP of 1.47

While the Águilas Cibaeñas in these same scenarios

The Aguilas Cibaeñas produced an offensive line of .261 / .315 / .360 from their hitting when facing Leones. His pitching had a 3.21 ERA against the Chosen One and a brilliant 1.10 WHIP. Playing at home his hitting had a bar line of .262 / .349 / .338 His home pitching was submerged in the high 3.46 ERA, although producing a WHIP just 1.26

If this brief reference is of any use to us, it is clearly to ponder the Cibaeñas Eagles. And obviously, his overwhelming dominance taking advantage of Localia’s “advantage”.

Although, also take into account how unpredictable baseball can be, especially in decisive matches as the meeting between reds and yellows can dress for Sunday.