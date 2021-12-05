Hot potato on the table! The moment of the greats and for which all the teams have structured their teams has arrived, when play-ball is called on Tuesday with the start of the last ten games of the regular season of the Dominican League.

The leaderboard only calls us to one thing: jump and fright season finale. Having the Eastern Stars and a record of 18-12, pursued by Águilas Cibaeñas with 16-14 in second position, while Tigres del Licey and Gigantes del Cibao with 15-15, Leones del Escogido with a record of 14-16 and Toros del Este with 12 won and 18 lost as the last seeds.

Going from what will be 40 regular series games, Lidom will have as a postseason return the Round Robin format (all against all), that if we look at it from the standings each of the six teams has a sufficient chance of reaching a post, but from there to reality, expectations do not leave us the same verdict.

Bulls of the East

The Románense organization has suffered from two main complexities throughout the season: hitting and moving runners, as well as maintaining good defense. Their only 29% of players on base who manage to finish scoring is the lowest in the entire league, despite the fact that across the league they have been the highest to reach the pads for their OBP of .338.

Reasons? As simple as his .217 and .208 batting average with players on base or players in scoring position, respectively, both of which are the lowest in the entire league.

Since his defense, the highest number of errors in the league (39), along with the lowest DER at .683, the worst in the entire league, a statistic that quantifies the index of balls in play and his chances of having finished out. .

The team is 3-7 in its last ten games, a high enough record for management to start freaking out.

Lions of the Chosen One

The team has had great lights throughout the season, as well as its defense that is positioned with the second best DER in the league with .724, while a consistent pitching body that has been the protagonist of an ERA of 2.97, WHIP of 1.18 and an opponents’ allowed batting average of .225 (enough to stay below the .233 league average).

Its great disadvantage has been to mobilize the running backs on offense, who take the second worst index with only 32% of runners who have managed to score, so the improvement of this area can be the great boost to their aspirations.

Giants of the Cibao

Despite a defense that leads the league from AVG (.250) or to OPS (.673) or who have led 36% of their running backs to score, their clear disadvantages from terrible defense or terrible pitching lead to poor performances. .

The defensive team’s .703 DER has been the second worst in the entire Lidom, while their pitching ranks from the highest ERA (4.38), replicating that position in their WHIP (1.46), to fifth (second worst). on the opponent’s avg (.250).

If something that has turned out to be successful has been the guided teams of good defense and pitching in Lidom, which for the Giants was clear enough with deficiencies in these two things in the final series 2021-21 where they lost after a 3- advantage. 1 over Águilas Cibaeñas who would finish as champions.

Tigres del Licey

As long as they manage to maintain a high level of offense, the Bengali troop can dream of great things. Batting collectively for .225 and having an OPS of just .607 (lowest in the league), leaves much to be desired by the Blue offense, showing the results in 7 losses by 1 race difference, than for the league is the highest loss mark in that situation.

The defensive corps of the same side team has left much to be desired, when we see their DER of .706 slightly below the league average (.713), with their mark being the third worst of the tournament.

The team’s monticular body has been its great support, which is guided from an ERA of 2.81 and a WHIP of 1.23, being its ERA the best in the tournament and its WHIP is located in third place, third position that is replicated in the average of opponent’s batting with a dominant .227.

Aguilas Cibaeñas

By far the most compact team in the entire league and, of course, key in its results. It has not been the team that has batted the most because it barely reaches an avg of .237, to stay slightly above the .234 of the league average, as in its OPS of .628 it does not even reach them to reach the average of .635, although it is good enough to be the team that leads the runners the most to score behind their 38% in this great aspect that positions them as leaders in the league.

They have had great pitching to stay right in the league average for their 3.35 ERA, while working collectively for a 1.26 WHIP, as well as keeping the opponent batting at .239 avg, results that, though not giants or an overwhelming display of mastery, but they have maintained the consistency to keep the organization on track.

In defense, since their DER of .710 they are not enough to even reach the league average, although they have been from the fewest errors (26), to the best fielding percentage (.975).

Eastern stars

Team commanded by its versatility, which is an attribute that leaves infinite benefits in all sides of life and that for this organization is seen in its first place from the standings.

Their offense has not been the best, when they barely combine for a batting average of .234 and an OPS of .625, they have not been the best leading runners to score for their only 33%, although they have had great performance to hitting with runners in position will score for his avg of .251, third best in the entire league.

His pitching staff has been his greatest support, as well as the best in the entire Dominican League. Co-leaders in ERA behind 2.88, leading both in WHIP (1.11) and the opponent’s batting behind a .202 average. His body on defense alike has been quite a show, leading to the lead with his .751 DER.

Last ten games where so far nothing is defined, which speaks extremely well of the level of competitiveness in the league. Something that has proven to give great results over the years in Lidom They have been teams with good defense and great pitching, which is a direct ticket to contribute with which to close the regular series 2021-22 will not be something very far from this.