11/26/2021 at 8:32 PM CET

.

Lidon Muñoz and Hugo Gonzalez They confirmed their status as top stars of the Spanish Short Pool Championships held in Palma de Mallorca, after adding their second individual title this Friday by winning the finals of the 50 backstroke and 100 free, respectively.

If in the morning Hugo González, a triple medalist in the last European Championships in Budapest, contributed to the triumph of Madrid Natación Club in the final of the free 4×50, in the afternoon the Balearic swimmer achieved his second gold at the individual level after winning the final of the 50 backstroke.

GonzalezBronze in this event in the past European long pool, he was the only one of the eight finalists to drop below 24 seconds, after winning with a time of 23.83.

Lidon Muñoz, that like Hugo Gonzalez She contributed to the triumph of Sant Andreu in the 4×50 relay, added her fifth consecutive title of champion of Spain of the 100 freestyle, after winning the final with a time of 53.20 seconds.

An effort that did not prevent the Castellón swimmer from being part of the 4×200 relay of Sant Andreu that was proclaimed champion of Spain with a time of 7: 54.94 and that allowed Muñoz to add his fourth title in Palma.

Equally outstanding was the performance of Joan Lluis Pons, fourth in the 2019 Gwangju World Cups, who achieved his third consecutive title in the 400 styles, after winning with a time of 4: 09.86 minutes.

One more title, although not consecutively, accumulates in the 50 back Paloma de Bordons, who took the gold with a time of 27.17 seconds, in a final in which the veteran Duane Da Rocha, 33, finished in seventh place with a record of 28.72.