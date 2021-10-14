10/14/2021 at 4:45 PM CEST

Since this past July, the world of competition has started again. And not only this, it seems he has done it yet stronger than before the pandemic and with the athletes of all disciplines coming back more willing than ever.

About 20 new records were set at the Tokyo Olympics and many improvements in times in the best trail running races in the world, including the Women’s record of this 2021 in the UTMB by Courtney Dwalter.

Many things were seen on social networks and on television, but in the private sphere, has the return of athletes to competition been easy? Merrell He has spoken with different athletes, coaches and organizers to reveal what life is like in this sector after the Covid.

One of the most frequently asked questions is whether this stoppage in 2020 has had positive or negative effects on athletes and their performances. According Koen Willems, coach and physiotherapist of some of the top trail running athletes tells us that it is not a simple matter. By not having careers, goals, etc. There was a lot of uncertainty, but at the same time, 2 types of athletes have emerged. Some dedicated time to what they never could, such as families, rest, work. Others, trained very hard to compensate for the fact of not having competition. Athletes who rested and enjoyed other pleasures, they have returned with a lot of mental energy. They are relaxed and rested and it shows in their performances. The rest who have trained too much, not being able to release tension in the competition, have ended up injuring themselves. As athletes are people, they also suffer pressure and by not having competition, they create it. Thus, to which they have returned, they have pushed themselves more than necessary to obtain good results, compensate and / or have been injured or mentally they have not been 100%. Most athletes were also concerned about how the virus could affect them, as well as the new restrictions and rules of the events in their performances. Fear has a high impact on energy levels and this influences performance.

For athletes, it has clearly not been an easy year. The Romanian athlete, Denisa Dragomir, was one of those who took a break in 2020, a decision that has been able to influence his 4 victories in 2021 in Skyrunner World Series and your national title.

The English runner and skyrunner, residing in Sweden, Hector haines, he came back from confinement stronger than ever. He focused this year on more local races, with a much less tight schedule. Anyway, he commented that he had the feeling of not being able to share emotions as before, between social distance, masks, etc.

One of the points that athletes have missed during the pandemic has been the social part of the competition. TO Georgina tindley, not being able to be surrounded by people like her, who share the same passion and why the competition has been hard. He stressed that she likes to train and compete with other people who push her. This is what makes her perform at her best and give her best.

Franziska Freer, Marketing Manager at Merrell, has highlighted the effects on brands and sponsors. By not having so many displacements of athletes internationally, you can have less impacts. Thus, we have learned to be more creative. Not just Merrell, many other outdoor and trail running brands have had to focus on digital strategies. From all this, Franziska comments that we have learned to be more spontaneous and flexible. In addition, Merrell athletes are not only seen running or on the podium, but they represent the brand, with or without races.

Also, what is the future of international racing? According to the different interviews conducted by Merrell, both organizers, athletes, brands, etc. Everyone is ready to come back even stronger in 2022, but it is clear that we will see changes. The trips will be thought, more planning, more sustainability in the competition and the events will breathe a new normal. We will see growth in local races, new local talent, which is what has already begun to be seen in 2021. Likewise, the entire trail running community is very grateful for this return to competition and committed to continuing there.