01/10/2022 at 08:00 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

Forms of life with the ability to neutralize the acid present in the atmosphere of Venus could be creating “habitable pockets & rdquor; in its clouds: ammonia would trigger chemical reactions that would favor a friendlier environment.

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cardiff University and Cambridge University propose a suggestive hypothesis in a new study: life on venus would be present and would have “evolved & rdquor; to create a conducive environment, capable of coping with the extreme conditions of the infernal planet. The microorganisms would form protective bag-like structures to survive in the clouds of Venus and “travel & rdquor; all over the planet thanks to the action of the winds.

According to an MIT press release, the key would be the ammonia (NH 3)Tentatively detected in the 1970s by the Venera 8 and Pioneer Venus probes, the presence of this gas has since been an unsolved mystery. According to current theories, ammonia should not be produced by any known chemical process on Venus. Is it, then, the product of some kind of biological activity?

Habitable bags

Along with the presence of ammonia, scientists have long observed puzzling anomalies in the atmosphere of Venus, for example inexplicable chemical signatures on a planet with these characteristics. This is the case of small concentrations of oxygen, non-spherical particles that contrast with the round drops of sulfuric acid, unexpected levels of water vapor and sulfur dioxide. In 2020, part of the scientific team participating in this new research reported the detection of phosphine in the clouds of Venus, opening the possibilities for the identification of some form of life.

Based on the hypothesis proposed in the new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), astronomers argue that all chemical reactions (or at least an important part of them) that have no explanation on Venus would be caused by the action of microorganisms. Little by little, these life forms have created an environment more conducive to their development in the clouds that cover the planet.

Apparently, the ammonia would trigger a cascade of chemical processes that would neutralize the surrounding drops of sulfuric acid in the clouds of Venus: thanks to this, the microbial life would grow in “bags & rdquor; non-spherical that would function as protective structures against “aggressions & rdquor; of the complex planetary environment.

The researchers think this could also explain most of the chemical reactions observed in Venus’ atmosphere. At the same time, the presence of ammonia it would be sustained by a biological origin, rather than a non-biological source such as lightning, volcanic eruptions or even the impact of a meteorite.

On-site measurements

The presence of a gas such as ammonia and the rest of the chemical reactions identified are more than enough to think about the possible existence of some form of microbial life on Venus. Everything indicates that it would have developed through a chemical way by which microorganisms would be able to neutralize the acidic environment of Venus, creating habitable and self-sufficient structures in the clouds.

Although there are life forms on Earth, even inside our own stomachs, that generate ammonia to make otherwise extremely acidic environments livable, conditions on Venus are much more extreme and would require more effort to neutralize the action of acids.

However, future space missions to Venus they could test this hypothesis by in situ measurements: the Venus Life Finder Missions project proposes to send spacecraft in the next few years to check for the presence of ammonia and other signs of life. Will the mystery of life on Venus then be solved?

Reference

Production of ammonia makes Venusian clouds habitable and explains observed cloud-level chemical anomalies. William Bains, Janusz J. Petkowski, Paul B. Rimmer and Sara Seager. PNAS (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2110889118