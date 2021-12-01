Raphy Pina, Vida Isabelle’s father and partner of Natti Natasha, is in trouble and is that the fiancé of the Dominican singer has a lawsuit against him in which he faces federal charges; which could leave him several years in prison in Puerto Rico, in the community of Hato Rey.

The producer has accusations against him for illegal possession of weapons. According to a statement issued by the Island, the trial will be held on December 13 to air the case against the couple of Natti Natasha; The subject faces one charge of illegal possession of firearms and another of possession of automatic weapon.

The authorities specified that the weapons were located on April 1, 2020 when elements of the FBI raided a house owned by Raphy in Caguas Real, Puerto Rico, where they located a pistol type Glock 9-millimeter modified to fire automatically and a Smith & Wesson pistol .40 caliber and 526 ammunition from various gauges.

It should be noted that the Public Ministry wants Raphy to plead guilty; However, their defense was denied, which is why they will go to trial, which will start on December 13.

“The defense has rejected the counteroffer of the Public ministry“, he said.

Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha and Vida Isabelle PHOTO IG raphypina

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina give their baby an exclusive party on a private plane

It is not a secret that Life Isabelle, the daughter of Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha, has a life very different from that of other children of his age. Well now, with only six months, his parents made him a very special celebration aboard a private jet.

Since the little girl was born, the producer and the singer have made it clear how excited they are, and they spoil their first daughter together with only the best. This includes everything from designer clothes to a thousand dollar bag like the ones you usually wear. Kim Kardashian.

And, every time the baby turns one month old, they are in charge of preparing a party for her with her siblings to celebrate it. But, this time, they decided to take her a little higher, in every way.

Through their Stories from Instagram, Raphy shared some videos where you could see the spectacular celebration they prepared for Vida. At the meeting they they found the couple, the girl, and two of her half-brothers, Pina’s children, who were traveling to the beach.

