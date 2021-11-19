11/19/2021 at 2:41 PM CET

A new study published recently in the Journal of Geophysical Research suggests that the phosphorus that made life possible on our planet reached the Earth’s surface from extraterrestrial origins, specifically through very small particles known as cosmic dust.

The match It is essential for life: it is found in DNA, RNA, and other important biological molecules. However, when the Earth formed 4.5 billion years ago, the phosphorus present was likely immersed in the molten core of the planet, mainly based on the different chemical properties of the element. Consequently, the phosphorus that allowed life on Earth would have come from extraterrestrial origins, such as meteorites.

Now, new research concludes that another extraterrestrial source of phosphorus, perhaps the main one, would have been the cosmic dust. Space dust is made up of tiny particles, smaller than 100 microns, that originate in stellar environments. Today, a significant part of the cosmic dust that falls to Earth comes from the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars.

Chemical reactions in the atmosphere

According to an article published in Eos, the journal of the American Geophysical Union (AGU), the new study led by scientist John MC Plane indicates that the extraterrestrial particles that make up the cosmic dust they deliver phosphorus to Earth’s atmosphere. At that time, a series of chemical reactions transform the element and convert it into biologically useful forms, that is, phosphites and metallic phosphates, which reach the surface of our planet with this structure.

How are these reactions generated? Apparently, the friction of the air causes that the cosmic dust is subjected when entering the Earth’s atmosphere to a process of vaporization and fusion known as ablation. In previous research, the work carried out with meteoric fragments the size of cosmic dust allowed us to verify that ablation produces the release of molecules that contain phosphorus.

Based on this background, the new study sought to delve into the idea that cosmic dust is an important source of phosphorus on the Earth’s surface. The researchers created a chemical reaction network and a model to carry out simulations, in order to understand in greater depth how the ablation of cosmic dust and the subsequent chemical phenomena served as sources for biologically significant forms of phosphorus, especially in the beginning of our planet’s history.

Related Topic: Life on Earth could have been generated by lightning.

Meteoric smoke

The findings show that the molecules released after ablation are incorporated into tiny particles of “Meteoric smoke”, which are then deposited on the surface of the Earth. The researchers suggest that these particles could be a transcendental and permanent source of phosphorus for the life on earth, beyond what happened in the origins of the planet.

As if this were not enough, the model created by the scientists manages to predict which regions receive the greatest amount of phosphorus from the alien cosmic dust. They noted that the Rocky Mountains in North America, the Himalayas in Asia and the Andes Mountains in South America are the regions that receive the highest amounts of this element. Furthermore, they believe that a narrow atmospheric layer made up of a phosphorous-containing molecule surrounds the Earth, at a height of 90 kilometers above the surface.

Reference

Phosphorus Chemistry in the Earth’s Upper Atmosphere. John MC Plane, Wuhu Feng and Kevin M. Douglas. Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1029/2021JA029881

Cover photo– Sunlight reflects off tiny particles of interplanetary dust, creating the faint column of bright light seen against stars in this image. New research suggests that cosmic dust could be an important source of phosphorous for life on Earth. Credit: Malcol, CC BY 3.0

Video and podcast: edited by Pablo Javier Piacente based on elements and sources free of copyright. Video image credits: Malcol, CC BY 3.0 / Lernestorod, Activedia, TheDigitalArtist, geralt and bjmyers on Pixabay.

Music video and podcast: AlexisOrtizSofield on Pixabay Music.