Low-income parents who continue their studies face endless challenges in finding a balance between their education, their career, and raising their children.

To break the cycle of poverty and foster prosperity, LIFT *, a national organization that strives to interrupt the transmission of poverty from one generation to another, offers individualized mentoring to hundreds of student parents each year to help them build well-being. , financial strength and a network of social ties.

This support helps create a better future for your children, helping two generations at the same time.

“LIFT has helped me believe in myself and motivated me to grow,” said Blanca Servín, a member of LIFT in New York. “By working together with such a supportive team, I have acquired the patience and the necessary lessons to follow their example and support other parents.”

The organization helps parents in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Washington DC 100 percent of them are people of color, and 91 percent are women.

Through the program, each student parent is assigned a mentor with whom they meet approximately once every three weeks for a maximum period of two years.

At the beginning of each mentoring relationship, each participant works with their mentor to determine where they are in their life journey and what their goals are.

In addition to offering educational guidance, mentors work with parents to teach them how to improve their financial well-being, create a budget, apply for financial aid, apply for student loans, and access childcare services while attending classes.

For the LIFT program, parents and caregivers are the directors and architects of their family, helping them set their short-term and long-term goals. With the support of LIFT mentors, participants then create a plan aimed at achieving their goals.

“During the last four years as a LIFT member, I have felt that I have been supported and listened to, and I feel very happy every time I participate in a workshop,” said Martha Mateo, a LIFT participant in New York City. “At LIFT I have learned that education is the key to a better life. LIFT inspires me to keep going. “

Capital One supports LIFT’s efforts to enhance the upward mobility of participating families with a $ 500,000 grant that has helped the organization expand its virtual mentoring sessions and LIFT mentoring program to be offered in institutions. such as community colleges, pediatric clinics, and Head Start centers. *

The support of virtual mentoring has allowed parents to continue participating in individual LIFT mentoring, receive direct monetary assistance, participate in group educational workshops and have access to other resources.

Among LIFT participants, 97 percent reported feeling extremely connected or very well connected to their mentor, and 65 percent indicated that their stress levels dropped after just three months of participating in the program.

Additionally, the average increase in annual income for parents who participate in the program is $ 12,100.

“Through the support of Capital One we have been able to provide vital support to families and help them virtually get through these unprecedented times as they continue to advance their dreams and goals, both their own and those of their children,” said Michelle Rhone. -Collins, CEO of LIFT. “Capital One is investing in families that have historically been marginalized and is helping to ensure that they have greater access to the financial, social and personal support they need to achieve sustainable economic mobility and break generational cycles of poverty.”

Capital One’s support is part of the Capital One Impact Initiative * – an initial, multi-year commitment of $ 200 million dedicated to promoting socioeconomic advancement.

Launched in October 2020, the Capital One Impact Initiative seeks to create a world in which all people have an equal opportunity to prosper through promoting an inclusive society, building prosperous communities, and creating financial tools that enrich lives.

(This content is sponsored)