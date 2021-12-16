Liga MX Eddy Reynoso talks about the speech he gave to motivate the rojinegros and his change of teams

Eddy Reynoso reveals that Canelo Álvarez stopped going to Chivas to be a follower of Atlas.

One of the most famous Atlas fans is Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Álvarez’s coach, who was at the stadium and the celebrations of the rojinegros title, the first since 1951, and who showed that they won a new fan in the boxer from Guadalajara.

Reynoso, in an interview with ESPN, revealed that both he and Canelo spoke with the Atlas players prior to the return final.

“Alejandro Irarragorri asked me if I could give a motivational talk to the players, to which I agreed with great pleasure. I talked about how Saúl and I have started, how we have risen, how we have won championships, won fights after losing, after a broken hand and continue in the fight. I gave you more or less an example of what it is like to become a champion or to become a champion from below, from the basic forces, you can say. I did my bit. They were happy with what I told them and, more than anything, it felt a very nice vibe and it is something that I will always wear. “

In that same talk, Canelo connected via video call and, although In the past he was a fan of Chivas, now he would be the city’s eternal rival.

“He had a videoconference as well, I introduced him to the players, to say a few words of encouragement so that they could make him win on Sunday. He said very ‘soft’ things to them, very ‘cool’, that the players were moved and applauded. Finally, he said: ‘You know what? From now on I’m from the Atlas’ “.

The manager was honest and said that he did not expect the title to come this year, that he had made up his mind that he might never see his champion Atlas, and that he enjoyed the title more than when he is next to the ring.

“I think so, because now I was on the side of the fan, I already understand more what the fan feels. When one is within one’s own success, you don’t assimilate it so much; when you do it externally as a hobbyist, it’s different. I experienced it very beautifully. “

Reynoso also revealed that they plan to fight three times next year and one would be at the Jalisco Stadium, a homecoming for the champion.

“It is the project we have for 2022. I still have to sit down and talk with Saúl to see what we are going to do. It is one of the projects we have had since last year. Unfortunately, for negotiation reasons, they did not have time to have a fight in December. It is the project we have. We want to come with our people, as the best pound-for-pound fighter, as the unified champion. After leaving here without being a champion, arriving here as the best boxer in the world. We can do three fights, it doesn’t give us four. Closing in the Jalisco Stadium would be the best, the greatest thing for us. ”