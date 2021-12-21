12/21/2021 at 23:20 CET

FC Barcelona got a meritorious point in the Sevila field (1-1) in the recovered match that was suspended on matchday 4 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. With this result, the team of Xavi retrieve the seventh place of the classification, with 28 points, just two of the Champions League spots. For their part, the sevillistas continue seconds, with 38, but Real Madrid, leader with 43, he is already a winter champion mathematically.

He started dominating the Barça at Pizjuán but it was Papu Gomez who opened the scoring after half an hour, in a corner. In the same way, in the 45th minute, he tied Ronald Araújo. In the second half, the Blaugranas deserved more against a Seville who was left with 10 men by expulsion from Koundé. On the clearest occasion, Dembélé crashed a ball into the post in the 84th minute.

On Wednesday’s match they will also recover their pending match Granada and Atlético de Madrid that the faces will be seen in the New Los Cármenes, from 7:00 p.m. The box Simeone hopes to break in Nasrid lands the bad run of results that has made them leave the Champions League positions, now being fifths with 29 points.

Also plays this Wednesday the Real Madrid who travels to Bilbao to be measured at Athletic. This match corresponds to matchday 21 but is brought forward as it was to be played three days after the Spanish Super Cup in which lions and whites participate. The team of Carlo Ancelotti wants to move away again Seville to 8 points but it will not be easy to win in San Mamés since it has many casualties.

In the other match corresponding to matchday 4 that recovered this Tuesday, Villarreal thrashed Alaves (5-2) with the goals of Gerard Moreno (2), Dia (2) and Yéremi Pino. The visiting goals were the work of Pere Pons Y Joselu.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 18 43 Sevilla 18 38 Betis 18 33 Rayo Vallecano 18 30 Atlético Madrid 17 29 Real Sociedad 18 29 Barcelona 18 28 Valencia 18 28