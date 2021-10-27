10/27/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

The Real Madrid failed to score a goal in his stadium and drew without goals against Osasuna (0-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 11 of LaLiga 2021-2022. Despite the stumble, the whites regain their leadership provisionally but only because of his best goal difference since he is tied at 21 points with Sevilla, Betis and Real Sociedad.

The set of Ancelotti chained the third game without winning at home after the draw against him Villarreal and the European defeat against him Sheriff, Meanwhile he Osasuna demonstrated its status as the best visitor to the competition. The rojillos had won the 4 games they had played away from this season to which they added a creditable draw in the Santiago Bernabeu what leaves them sixth, with 19 points, two of the four co-leaders.

Far from the head of the table is the FC Barcelona, ​​ninth with 15, that continues immersed in his game crisis and results after lose in the field of Rayo Vallecano (1-0). An error in chain of several soccer players culés caused the only goal of the party, annotated by the Colombian Radamel Falcao at half an hour.

The occasions of the Barça They were not very numerous but they were clear, like a one against one of Nico and, above all, a penalty that Dimitrievski stopped Memphis in minute 72. The Blaugrana team added in Vallecas the third defeat in the last 4 league games and he has not won away from home this season, which leaves his coach very touched, Ronald Koeman.

The Seville Stood leader after drawing in Mallorca (1-1), but has dropped to second place after the result in the Santiago Bernabeu. Behind, in third place, is your neighbor, the Betis, who thrashed Valencia (4-1).

The fourth classified, and also co-leader, the Real society, will play this Thursday in the field of Celtic where he will try to win and thus regain the leadership alone although with one more match than Madrid and Seville. Also on Thursday’s day it will be the turn of the Atlético de Madrid, What is it seventh with 18 points before visiting the I raised but a triumph would make him ascend to Champions League positions.

Complete leaderboard

Teams PJ Points Real Madrid 10 21 Sevilla 10 21 Betis 11 21 Real Sociedad 10 21 Rayo Vallecano 11 19 Osasuna 11 19 Atlético Madrid 9 18 Athletic 10 17 FC Barcelona 10 15