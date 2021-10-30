10/30/2021 at 3:50 PM CEST

A doublet of Vinicius Jr gave victory to Real Madrid at the Elche stadium (1-2) in the match that opened the 12th day of LaLiga 2021-2022. Those of Ancelotti, who have a pending match, they recover the first place with 24 points, the same as the Real Sociedad, second by goal difference, before playing this weekend the Basque derby against him Athletic, Sunday at home at 9:00 p.m.

The competition is more even than ever, as evidenced by the fact that Sevilla and Betis are tied for third place with 21 points, to three of the co-leaders, in the absence of playing their matches this day. Sevilla players play this Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at home against him Osasuna, the best visitor in the league, with 13 points added out of 15 possible, and which is just behind the Sevillian teams, with 19 points, like Lightning and Atletico de Madrid.

It is precisely the mattresses who will receive the Betis from Pellegrini, on Sunday also at 4:15 pm; therefore these two clashes between leading teams should serve to clarify the situation at the top of the league table.

The FC Barcelona is right now far from the head, nineth with 15 points, but he hopes to set his course in domestic competition in the debut of Sergi Barjuan on the culé bench. It will be this Saturday, starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Camp Nou, and the rival is the Alaves.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link, being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

Teams PJ Points Real Madrid 11 24 Real Sociedad 11 24 Sevilla 10 21 Betis 11 21 Rayo Vallecano 11 19 Atlético Madrid 10 19 Osasuna 11 19 Athletic 10 17 FC Barcelona 10 15