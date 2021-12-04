12/04/2021 at 22:52 CET

The Real Madrid extended their lead in the lead with their victory at Real Sociedad (0-2) in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. The whites reach the 39 points and they already have an 8 advantage over second, which is now the Seville, with 31.

After arriving goalless at halftime, the match in the Reale Arena broke in favor of the set of Ancelotti at the start of the second half. A great action from Vinicius and Jovic, who entered the quarter hour due to injury to Benzema, the Brazilian ended up making it the first goal of the match. Shortly after it was the Serbian who beat Remiro at the exit of a corner, establishing what would be the final 0-2.

Besides of Madrid, This Saturday all the teams in the upper zone of the classification played. He did it first Seville who beat Villarreal (1-0) with a goal from Ocampos And it is second, with 31 points, advancing to Atlético de Madrid who lost in their stadium to Mallorca (1-2). Cunha He overtook those of Simeone but the Balearic Islands turned the score around with the goals in the final stretch of Russo and Kubo, the latter in the discount.

The mattresses have descended to the fourth place, with 29 points, since the Betis prevailed in the field of FC Barcelona (0-1) and it’s now third with 30. The culé team, which stays seventh with 23, 16 to the leader, could not with the visiting defense, led by the former Barcelona player Marc bartra. The Andalusians, on the other hand, looked for their options to the counter and thus found the prize in the 79th minute, with the goal of Juanmi.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 16 39 Sevilla 15 31 Betis 16 30 Atlético Madrid 15 29 Real Sociedad 16 29 Rayo 15 24 Barcelona 15 23