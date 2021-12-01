12/01/2021 at 22:53 CET

The Real Madrid beat Athletic by the minimum (1-0) in the recovery of the match corresponding to matchday 9 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. The triumph increases the advantage of those of Ancelotti at leadership since now they add 36 points, 7 more than second classified, the Atlético de Madrid they still have a pending match.

The Madrid He went for all and dominated the first minutes completely, although without finding the goal prize. The reaction of the lions came on two clear occasions from Williams and a header from Raul Garcia that were close to becoming the first goal of the match. This arrived in the other goal in the 40th minute and was scored by the usual one, the top scorer Benzema, after catching a bad shot from Modric.

In the second half, the Madrid team practically did not disturb the goal of Unai Simon while the Athletic he had countless and unbeatable options to get at least one point. Sometimes Courtois and in others the lack of aim of the rojiblancos forwards saved the white victory.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 15 36 Atlético Madrid 14 29 Real Sociedad 15 29 Sevilla 14 28 Betis 15 27 Rayo 15 24 Barcelona 14 23