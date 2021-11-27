11/27/2021 at 10:55 PM CET

FC Barcelona has achieved the three points in their visit to the Villarreal field after a suffered match (1-3). The Catalans began sending on the scoreboard thanks to both De Jong in the 48th minute. Xavi Hernández’s men gave up control of the match to Villareal who began to feel comfortable on the pitch. So much so that Chukwueze in the 76th minute he scored the equalizer. From there came the worst minutes for a Barça that seemed to still have to suffer to achieve a draw against the yellow arreón. But in the 88th minute the goal from Memphis came that tipped the score in favor of the Catalans. A marker that was later sealed by Coutinho from the penalty spot after provoking it himself.

At 9:00 p.m. on Saturday it will start at the La Cerámica Stadium the duel between groguets and blaugranas, who will live the second league match with Xavi coach. The one of Terrassa he hopes his team achieves victory as it did in his debut against him Spanish and that is how I forgot the European stumble before him Benfica last Tuesday.

The first of the teams at the top of the table to play on Sunday is the Real society that, starting at 4:15 p.m., will face the Spanish in the complicated stadium of Cornellà-El Prat, where this season already lost the Real Madrid and tied the Athletics. Precisely the colchoneros will be the ones who will play next, also at home, at 6:30 p.m. in Cadiz.

The big game of the day will be held at 9:00 p.m. in the Santiago Bernabeu, between the local set, the Madrid, What is it Leader, and the Seville, third place with two points less. The set of Ancelotti will defend his first position against that of Lopetegui which, depending also on the result of the Real, could leave the Madrid fiefdom as leader if he wins.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid 13 30 Real Sociedad 14 29 Sevilla 13 28 Atlético Madrid 13 26 Rayo 15 24 Betis 14 24 Barcelona 14 23