A new optical technology developed by researchers at the University of Kyoto in Japan reveals how memories can be manipulated in the brain during sleep: the neural-optic system hinders nerve activity known as long-term potentiation or LTP, “erasing »Memory selectively.

LTP strengthens synapses through neuronal activity and is essential for memory formation. When and where memories are formed in the brain can be determined by examining when and which cells undergo LTP.

Long term memory

Neuroscientists define long-term potentiation as an intensification extended in time in the transmission of signals between two or more neurons, which occurs from the synchronous stimulation of both.

It is one of the phenomena related to synaptic plasticity: This process makes it possible for the capacity of the synapse to carry out chemical exchanges that can be modified in terms of its strength and intensity.

LTP is a complex process, being precisely the mechanism that leads to storage of various types of memory. The phenomenon impacts several synapse modalities, although those that occur in the hippocampus are perhaps the most studied.

LTP activity in the hippocampus, where memories are stored for the first time, is significant: by illuminating this area, the new technique manages to “erase” the memory. According to a press release, the method developed by Japanese scientists was successfully tested on rodents.

The consolidation of memory

According to the new study, recently published in the journal Science, regards They first appear in one part of the brain and then move to another for long-term storage. This process is known as memory consolidation, the task of the LPT network being vital in it.

Apparently, the system works in a similar way to how we handle a file or manage information on a computer. In principle, we receive a document in a specific place, but later we take it physically or virtually to another location or folder, to be able to store and protect it.

After promoting through a genetic modification The appearance of certain proteins, which when exposed to light release reactive oxygen and can deactivate certain processes, the rodents were stimulated to learn a task and later to fix that learning during sleep.

However, when researchers they applied light on the area of ​​the hippocampus destined to the original storage of memories, the rodents immediately lost their memory after sleeping, “forgetting & rdquor; completely the task they had recently learned.

Isolate memory for new therapies

Consequently, the scientists believe that this study demonstrates how the removal of LTP in the hippocampus by directed illumination clearly erases memory. The new technology thus provides a method for “Isolate & rdquor; memory formation at the cellular level, in a spatial and temporal dimension.

Like the synaptic abnormalities related to LTP are directly related to memory and learning disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, and also with psychiatric pathologies such as schizophrenia, scientists believe that this advance may be a fertile way to develop new and better treatments against these diseases.

