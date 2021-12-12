12/12/2021 at 14:10 CET

.

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for tomorrow, December 13, at 268.21 euros on megawatt hour (MWh), which represents an increase of more than 4% compared to the price set for this Sunday, in which it will be its third highest price in history.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price will be registered between 20:00 and 21:00, when it will be 315.43 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 217.71 euros / MWh between 4:00 and 5:00 in the morning.

With this new rise, the third in a row, electricity will mark its third highest value of the historical series, only behind the record of 288.53 euros / MWh registered on October 7, and the 274.56 euros / MWh reached on November 30.

Tomorrow’s price will also be the highest of all December, ahead of the 256.98 euros / MWh registered today, in which the value has been highest in history for a Sunday.

In addition, if the price of tomorrow’s electricity is compared with that of the equivalent day of last year, when it was paid at 46.49 euros / MWh, this is almost six times higher.

On the other hand, electricity will again overcome the barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a value that was reached in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November and in eleven of the first thirteen days of December.

So far this month the price of electricity stands on average in the 210.54 euros / MWh, more than ten euros above the October value (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history to date, and 17 euros higher than the November price (193.43 euros / MWh).

Prices recorded in the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff o PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply on the free market.

Behind the price escalation are the high prices of gas in international markets and of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs month after month.

As for the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 242.89 pounds (about 285 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 264.66 euros; in France, at 300.69 euros; in Italy, at 294.75 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain by sharing the market.