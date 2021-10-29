10/29/2021

13:22 CEST

The average daily price of electricity in the wholesale market will plummet this Saturday by 29.18%, to 124.53 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), this price being the lowest registered in almost a month.

In addition, this new figure supposes return to the levels recorded at the end of August, around 120 euros. Since then, the light has been located above that level, with the exception of the 111.6 euros reached on October 3.

This Friday it also fell for the first time in 16 days from 200 euros, in parallel with the slowing down of the gas rise rate, that in the last two weeks became more expensive on average by 5.6%, compared to the rise of 30% registered the previous fortnight.

Despite this scenario of decreases in the price of electricity in the wholesale market, electricity is still at very high levels with respect to the rest of the historical series. Specifically, just a year ago it was trading at 41.58 euros, so the price increase in the last year is 200%, that is, three times more expensive.

In addition, in the absence of knowing the quote for this Sunday, last day of the month, the average price of electricity in October will close above 200 euros, that is, more than 40 euros above the September average (156.14 euros / MWh), the most expensive month of the history so far.

The highest price this Saturday will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will reach 192.07 euros / MWh, while the lowest will be recorded between 04.00 a.m. and 05.00 a.m., when it will trade at 58.79 euros / MWh.